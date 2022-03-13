Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Down 41.3% in February

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69.
A number of brokerages have commented on HCMLY. Barclays lowered their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.
Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.
