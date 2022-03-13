Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will report $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,766.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,875 shares of company stock worth $20,507,014. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.