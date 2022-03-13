HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 535.20 ($7.01).

HSBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.47) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.94) price target on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 479.65 ($6.28) on Friday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

