Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.22) target price by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.26 ($67.67).

BOSS opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($65.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

