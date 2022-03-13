HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.06. 8,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after buying an additional 100,982 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

