HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.06. 8,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
