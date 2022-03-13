ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.60.
NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $223.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $176.72 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
