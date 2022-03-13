IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,818,000 after purchasing an additional 445,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.