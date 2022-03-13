IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

