IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 998,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

