IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

KHC stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

