IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,013 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.