IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 100 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

