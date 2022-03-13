IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,345 shares of company stock worth $104,938. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

