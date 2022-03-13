IFP Advisors Inc Has $191,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

EOG stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

