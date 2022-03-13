IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.76 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.66.

