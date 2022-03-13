IFP Advisors Inc Sells 12,384 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $111.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

