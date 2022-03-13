IFP Advisors Inc Sells 492 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKQ stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.