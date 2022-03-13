Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

