Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Several analysts recently commented on IMRX shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

