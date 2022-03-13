Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $33.99.
Several analysts recently commented on IMRX shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.
Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.