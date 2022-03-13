Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMRX stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Get Immuneering alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMRX shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.