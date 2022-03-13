Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Incyte by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Incyte by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Incyte by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 288,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,137,539 shares of company stock valued at $153,065,544 and have sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

