Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Down 68.6% in February

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 335,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Infobird by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infobird in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFBD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 67,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,088. Infobird has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

