INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.58. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

