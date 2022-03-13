Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.17

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $15.65. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,325 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGXF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.
The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.
About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)
Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
