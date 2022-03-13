Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of INOD opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $136.41 million, a PE ratio of 254.13 and a beta of 2.02. Innodata has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Innodata by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

