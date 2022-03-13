Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $677.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

