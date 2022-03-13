Insider Buying: Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FSR opened at $11.03 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

