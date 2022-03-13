Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $48,357.52 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95.

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00.

Natera stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Natera by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

