Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

IBP opened at $99.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,497,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

