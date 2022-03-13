Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $45.83. 27,072,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.