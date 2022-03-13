Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 223,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,464. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.