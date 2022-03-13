International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

