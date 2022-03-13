International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.09. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 13,858 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Get International Lithium alerts:

In other International Lithium news, insider Peter Kucak sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,076,041.14.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.