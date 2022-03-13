International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises about 2.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

IP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,853. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

