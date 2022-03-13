InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.84.
Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.33. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
