InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.33. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.