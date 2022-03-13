Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given a C$20.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IIP.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.41.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$16.41 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.04 and a 12 month high of C$18.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08.

In related news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

