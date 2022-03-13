Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$40.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ITP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.13. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

