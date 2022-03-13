InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 4,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

