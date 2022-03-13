InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of PTBD opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

