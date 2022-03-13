Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $26.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

