Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $26.54.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.