Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMO stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.