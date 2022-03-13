Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 190,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.