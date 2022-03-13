Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years.
Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.11.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
