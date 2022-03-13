Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PEY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 312,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

