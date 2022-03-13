Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,135 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.19% of Thryv worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

THRY opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

