Invesco Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Verra Mobility worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 37.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 148,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRRM opened at $16.40 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

