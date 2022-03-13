Invesco Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Meta Materials worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Materials by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Meta Materials by 730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Materials stock opened at 1.61 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of 1.38 and a 12 month high of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.51.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

