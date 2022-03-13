Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 1,304.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of Rimini Street worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Rimini Street stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,188 shares of company stock worth $126,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

