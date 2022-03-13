Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,087 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Liquidity Services worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $303,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $534,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,788,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $206,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

