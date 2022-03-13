Invesco Ltd. Sells 28,096 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGM opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

